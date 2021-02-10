Pfizer could directly deliver Covid-19 shot to South Africa vaccination points
Pfizer said it could deliver its Covid-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage and distribution, directly to points of vaccination in South Africa.
South Africa is scrambling to secure supplies after the AstraZeneca vaccine it planned to use to kick off its immunisation campaign had greatly reduced efficacy against the Covid-19 virus variant now dominant in the country.
Pfizer said it had allocated vaccine doses to South Africa and was currently in discussions with the government.
"We are enabling direct shipment to the point of vaccination in a thermal shipper that will maintain the ultra-low temperature required for up to 10 days unopened," Pfizer told Reuters in an e-mailed response to questions late on Tuesday.
Also read| BioNTech starts production at new Covid-19 vaccine plant in Germany
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine needs to be stored and distributed at around -70 degrees Celsius, requiring countries importing it to have ultra-cold chain capabilities.
That is a potential impediment for countries including those in Africa with weak public health systems.
"We have experience in distributing, storing and administering the vaccine in our Phase 3 trial sites around the world (including South Africa) so we already know that the processes we are using work, and patients are able to be dosed at the points of vaccination," Pfizer said.
South Africa says it has secured 20 million doses from Pfizer, with deliveries starting in the second quarter. It also expects to receive 117,000 Pfizer shots in the first quarter from the COVAX facility co-led by the World Health Organization.
"The supply that will be sent to South Africa and to COVAX is manufactured at our site in Puurs, Belgium," Pfizer said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ursula von der Leyen says EU was late, over-confident on vaccine rollout
- “We are still not where we want to be. We were late to authorize. We were too optimistic when it came to massive production and perhaps we were too confident that, what we ordered, would actually be delivered on time," Ursula von der Leyen told EU plenary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment: What is ‘January exception’ House managers argued against?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad shows how US, allies dedication towards a free Indo-Pacific region, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer could directly deliver Covid-19 shot to South Africa vaccination points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK variant of coronavirus strain detected in 86 countries, says WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar largest trade union joins civil disobedience movement: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to hang eight Islamists over murder of publisher
- Several top Islamist political party leaders were hanged over the violence under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BioNTech starts production at new Covid-19 vaccine plant in Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why was Warren Hastings mentioned during Trump’s impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO expert slams US Covid-19 pandemic intel as curbs tightened in Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-Americans are more liberal towards issues in US, conservative in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American Neera Tanden owes her success to her immigrant mother
- Neera Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Her mother Maya and family members were present during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa scraps AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, will give J&J jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rabies treatment approved for use in children after first paediatric trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese envoy calls for putting boundary issue in ‘appropriate place’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox