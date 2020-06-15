e-paper
Covid-19: Pharma giant AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines

Covid-19: Pharma giant AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines

The deal aims to make the vaccine available to other European countries that wish to take part.

world Updated: Jun 15, 2020 06:18 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
London
The cost of testing is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.
The cost of testing is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.(REUTERS)
         

Pharma giant AstraZeneca has struck a deal with Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up production of a coronavirus vaccine is set to take delivery by the end of 2020 of a vaccine being tested by the University of Oxford. The agreement struck Saturday aims to make the vaccine available to other European countries that wish to take part.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The cost is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.

AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, recently completed similar agreements with Britain, the United States the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance for 700 million doses. A license also has been agreed with the Serum Institute of India for another 1 billion doses.

Other companies, including Moderna and Sanofi, are racing to develop and produce a vaccine against the new coronavirus, a step experts say will be crucial to easing restrictions on public life and preventing additional waves of infections.

