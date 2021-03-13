Philippines detects first case of Brazil Covid-19 variant
- A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome centre, the ministry said in a statement.
The Philippines has detected its first case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil, the health ministry said on Saturday.
A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome centre, the ministry said in a statement.
It reported 59 new infections of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain, and 32 cases of the B.1.351 variant discovered in South Africa. This brings cases for those variants to 177 and 90, respectively.
"Correct and consistent adherence to the minimum public health standards will prevent the transmission of these variants," the ministry said.
The Philippines, which has the second-highest Covid-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, is battling a renewed surge as it ramps up a vaccination drive that started on March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden played 'sheriff' on 2009 aid, now salesman on Covid law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines detects first case of Brazil Covid-19 variant
- A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome centre, the ministry said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine production needs to get even faster, says BioNTech CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 Chinese companies, including Huawei, pose threat to US national security: FCC
- The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US: Democrats find fresh support for Biden's politics in small-city America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings
- Several hundred people gathered at the Christchurch Arena for the remembrance service, which was also livestreamed. A similar service planned for last year was canceled at short notice due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Call for more protests in Myanmar as US and allies vow to restore democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car bomb kills at least 8, injures 47 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least two killed in Myanmar as Quad nations vow to restore democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fencing outside US Capitol 'ghastly', too militarized, say lawmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increase in US crude oil prices makes oil, gas firms best performing areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US judge removes China's Xiaomi from Trump-era blacklist
- Six days before Donald Trump left office last year, his administration cemented its trade war legacy against Beijing with a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms including Xiaomi, state oil giant CNOOC, and social media darling TikTok.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish regions halt AstraZeneca shots over blood clot concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: Judge allows Texas' Austin city to defy state order to lift mask mandate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox