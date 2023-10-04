News / World News / 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

ANI |
Oct 04, 2023 06:18 PM IST

The earthquake occurred at 16:51:49 IST on Wednesday, at a depth of 160 kms.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richer scale jolted the Philippines on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed through a post on social media.

Philippines Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 16:51:49 IST, at a depth of 160 kms.(Representational)

The earthquake occurred at 16:51:49 IST on Wednesday, at a depth of 160 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 04-10-2023, 16:51:49 IST, Lat: 5.34 & Long: 126.43, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Philippines," read a post on the official handle of NCS on X.

Earlier in June, a deep earthquake shook parts of the Philippines, southwest of the capital. The 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Thursday morning near Hukay, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) below the earth's surface, the US Geological Survey said.

Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Manila.

Earlier, two strong earthquakes of magnitudes 6.2 and 4.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported, adding that the tremors were felt across large parts of India.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
