Plane crashes, bursts into flames at Georgia airport; 4 dead

Four people died in the plane crash at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia. An investigation is underway.
Emergency Response teams work the scene of a fatal small plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Georgia on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021,(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:52 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Washington

At least four people died after a single-engine plane crashed at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in the US state of Georgia on Friday, local media reported.

According to the FOX 5 broadcaster, the Cessna 210 single-engine flight crashed at PDK airport late night around 1:11 pm (local time) and caught fire.

“It happened pretty fast,” photographer Keith Berry, told FOX 5 and added, "The plane just came and landed and it bounced a bit and when it bounced, that's when it tipped on its side."

Airport authorities shut down all operations for a brief period after the crash. Identities of those who died have not been revealed yet.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the incident. 

Saturday, October 09, 2021
