PM Modi greets Ramkalawan on his historic win in presidential polls in Seychelles

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:11 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Wavel Ramkalawan following his win in the presidential elections in Seychelles and said that India looks forward to strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two countries. The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Seychelles for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

“Felicitations to H.E. @wavelramkalawan on his historic win in the Presidential and Assembly elections in Seychelles. We look forward to a strengthening of the close and traditional relationship between India and Seychelles under his leadership,” Modi tweeted. “This is a victory for democracy, a common value that binds India and Seychelles,” he wrote.

The opposition has taken power in Seychelles for the first time since 1977 with incumbent President Danny Faure getting 43 per cent votes to 54 per cent of Wavel Ramkalawn . The campaign for the elections took place mostly through social media as large rallies were banned due to Covid- 19. The pandemic was a major issue in the election as it has affected the tourism-based economy of the country.

“In this election, there are no losers, there are no winners- our country was given the opportunity as the ultimate winner,” Ramkalawan said after winning the presidential elections in his seventh attempt.

The archipelago became independent from the British rule in 1976 and in the following year Danny Faure’s United Party seized power in a coup. In 1993, multi-party democracy was restored but the United Party still remained in power. Faure became the president only four years ago in 2016.

The voting turnout was roughly 75 per cent in the nation of just under 100,000 people. The new president is expected to be sworn in on October 26.

In June 2018, PM Modi had announced that India was extending $100 million credit to Seychelles for the development of its defence capabilities. Seychelles and India have worked very closely on defence cooperation as the island nation is India’s ally in the Indian Ocean.