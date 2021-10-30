PM Modi meets French PM Macron, Singapore counterpart on sidelines of G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met French president Emmanuel Macron and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“Productive discussions between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @g20org Summit. India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors. Today’s talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Macron and Modi discussed India-France bilateral relations, global and regional developments while reiterating their commitment to the strategic partnership.

This meeting comes a month after Paris strongly criticised the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) security partnership. PM Modi and Macron also discussed the challenges posed by climate change and ways to mitigate problems rising from it. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla also said that AUKUS came up once more during Saturday’s discussion but it was not a major point.

PM Modi said that his meeting with Lee Hsien Loong was very fruitful. “A fruitful meeting between Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @leehsienloong in Rome. The two leaders reviewed the full range of the friendly ties between India and Singapore,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Modi on social media shared moments from the G20 summit in Rome. In an Instagram story, he was seen with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and UK PM Boris Johnson. He also exchanged pleasantries with US president Joe Biden and German vice chancellor Angela Merkel. He will meet the US president again tomorrow during in an event hosted by him ‘Supply China Resilience’ along with other bilateral functions.

“PM Modi invited G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification. He also brought out the fact that despite challenges of the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains,” foreign secretary Harsh Shringla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.