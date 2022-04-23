Police charge six minors for murder of Indo-Canadian student
Edmonton police announced on Friday that they charged seven juveniles with the murder of a 16-year-old Indo-Canadian student earlier this month.
The homicide occurred on April 8 in the city of Edmonton in the province of Alberta. None of the accused have been identified as they are all minors.
The name of the victim, Karanveer Sahota, was released after a judge lifted a publication ban on the request of the CBC News.
On April 8, at around 2.44 pm, police responded to a report of an assault outside McNally High School in the city. On arriving at the scene, they located the teenager who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated and transported him to hospital. However, a week later, on April 15, he succumbed to the injuries and the investigation was taken over by the homicide section of local police.
On Wednesday, the Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy and identified the cause of death as a stab wound of the chest. The “manner of death was deemed homicide,” Edmonton police said in a statement.
“The victim and suspects were known to each another and it is believed that this incident was an escalation of violence between two rival groups,” it said.
Edmonton police service superintendent Shane Perka said Sahota’s death was “senseless”, according to the Edmonton Journal.
“The loss of a youth in such a manner is nearly unheard of in our city. To say it has been difficult is an understatement,” he added.
His cousins have organised an online fund-raiser to help his family through a difficult period.
“His father is on long-term disability, his mother can no longer work due to her grief, and she has a 13-year-old daughter to support,” the fundraiser, led by a person called Monica Binns, said. It has, so far, collected over CA$ 230,000 (approx US$180,942).
It described the tragedy as an “unimaginable loss” which occurred “when Karan was brutally murdered, while standing alone, by a group of teens.”
-
Iran Revolutionary Guard general survives as gunmen kill his bodyguard
Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying a general of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Saturday morning, killing a bodyguard, state media reported. The report said Gen. Hossein Almasi survived the ambush — in Zahedan city of the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province — without any injury. It identified the fallen bodyguard as Mahmoud Absalan. Authorities have arrested some suspects but did not identify them, the report added.
-
World Book Day 2022: Why it’s celebrated, theme this year, interesting quotes
Every year, April 23 is celebrated as the World Book and Copyright Day, also known as World Book Day, to honour the great works by authors around the world. The special day has been marked by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as an attempt to promote the love of reading, writing books, translations, publishing and copyright. World Book Day is celebrated in over 100 countries around the globe.
-
5.7 magnitude earthquake in Bosnia kills 1
A strong earthquake struck Bosnia late Friday killing one person, injuring at least two others and sending hundreds of people fleeing from their homes. The magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit 42 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Mostar at 11:07 p.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said. The quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), EMSC said.
-
Covid uptick continues in these European nations; Shanghai on edge: 10 updates
The authorities in China's financial hub of 25 million residents - Shanghai - said that the city will continue to see mass-testing and Covid-19 curbs until every single case of the deadly virus is eradicated as the hotspot continues to be in headlines for the spread of virus and strict curbs. Shanghai logged around 23,000 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The Covid surge in Europe and China has been the highest since March.
-
Ukraine war entering the 2nd month, UN chief set to meet Putin, Zelensky
With the Ukraine war set to enter the second month, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is preparing to meet Russia's president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky next week. His face-to-face appeal to end the war comes just as Moscow plans to widen its war ambitions in southern Ukraine too, days after shifting focus from the capital city of Kyiv to the east. The UN chief will visit Moscow to meet with Putin on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics