Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts.
The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.
At a cemetery on the outskirts of Irpin, dozens of new graves have been dug and heaped with wreaths. Under the watch of a few tearful mourners, workers hurriedly shovelled the sandy earth into one grave on Monday.
"As of now, we have inspected 269 dead bodies," said Serhiy Panteleyev, first deputy head of the police's main investigation department, at an online briefing.
He said forensic work was ongoing to determine the cause of death for many of the victims, sharing photos of severely charred human remains.
He said seven sites in Irpin where civilians were allegedly shot have been inspected, without giving further details.
Russia denies targeting civilians and has dismissed allegations its troops committed war crimes in occupied areas of Ukraine.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari set to become Pakistan’s new foreign minister
Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to be named foreign minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government with Hina Rabbani Khar as his deputy, people familiar with developments said on Monday. The appointments are part of the complicated negotiations between Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and the PPP for sharing of key portfolios.
Why is Pakistan cutting power to households, industry?
As Pakistan struggles to procure fuel from the spot market, the country is cutting electricity to households and industry. A report by news agency Bloomberg suggests that Pakistan isn't able to spend more on additional shipments after its energy costs more than doubled in nine months ending February from a year earlier. Pakistan's long-term LNG suppliers cancelled several shipments scheduled for delivery over the last few months, further tightening supplies. (With inputs from ANI, Bloomberg)
Omicron more likely to cause upper airway infections among children: Study
Omicron is more likely than other coronavirus variants to cause upper airway infection among children, putting them at risk of heart attack and other severe complications, according to a study. The researchers from the University of Colorado, Northwestern University, and Stony Brook University in the US analysed data from the National Covid Cohort Collaborative pertaining to 18,849 children under age 19 who were hospitalised with Covid-19.
China’s health minister rules out relaxation of Covid rules: Report
China's health minister Ma Xiaowei, in an article published on Monday, ruled out easing China's current policies on containing Covid outbreaks, and pledged even tougher measures to prevent major clusters of the disease from breaking out, according to a report by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post. It is expected to be held in the second half of 2022.
Study shows 99% on Indonesia's most populous island have Covid antibodies
Almost all residents of Indonesia's most populous island of Java have antibodies against Covid-19, owing to a combination of prior infection and vaccination against the virus, a government-commissioned survey showed. The March study of 2,100 people, conducted on Java, home to 150 million people, and Bali, Indonesia's top tourism destination, revealed 99.2% of people had Covid antibodies, a 6 percentage point increase from a December survey.
