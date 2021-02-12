Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid
Russian police conducted a late-night search of the headquarters for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose arrest last month set off nationwide protests.
The search by a dozen police ended about 1 am. It was not immediately clear if the police took away items as potential evidence, but photos posted by Navalny's staff on social media showed them bagging material including a coffee mug.
There was no statement from police about the reason for the search; the Mediazona news website that focuses on political repressions and human rights abuses cited a Navalny staff member as saying that police said they had received a report that pornography was being published at the office.
Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.
He later was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison on the grounds that his time in Germany violated a suspended sentence he was handed in a money-laundering and fraud conviction.
The arrest sparked protests throughout the county on two weekends in January, in which a total of about 10,000 people reportedly were arrested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venezuela nears Covid-19 vaccine deal using cash in frozen accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-day 'snap lockdown' likely in Melbourne over Covid-19 cluster: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain's economy to reach pre-Covid-19 levels within two years: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats close their case using Donald Trump’s words against him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft backs search engines paying for news worldwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden rescinds Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Convict Donald Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar committee to take action against officer who fired live ammunition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden hails deal for 200 million Covid vaccine doses, faster shipments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 killed in 130-vehicle pileup on icy Texas interstate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox