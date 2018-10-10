Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 10, 2018
Pope Francis compares abortion to hiring a hit man to solve problems

Pope Francis said some people justify abortion as respecting other rights. But, he asked, “How can an act that suppresses innocent and defenceless life as it blossoms be therapeutic, civil or simply human?”

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 17:10 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Vatican City
Pope Francis speaks during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, October 10, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

Pope Francis has compared abortion to a mafia-style killing, saying it’s the equivalent of hiring a hit man to “take out a human life to solve a problem.”

Francis made the comments, among his strongest yet against abortion, during his weekly Wednesday audience dedicated to the commandment exhorting the faithful not to kill.

Francis said some people justify abortion as respecting other rights. But, he asked, “How can an act that suppresses innocent and defenceless life as it blossoms be therapeutic, civil or simply human?”

He asked if it was fair “to take out a human life” to solve a problem: “Is it fair to hire a hit man to solve a problem? It is not fair. We cannot take out a human being, even if it is small.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 17:04 IST

