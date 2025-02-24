Menu Explore
Pope Francis health update: Vatican says night passed well, pontiff is resting

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2025 01:43 PM IST

Pope Francis health: The Vatican on Sunday had said that the pontiff's tests had shown ‘initial, mild kidney failure’.

Pope Francis health update: In the latest update on the 88-year-old pontiff's health, the Vatican on Monday said that Pope Francis was resting after a quiet night.

The 88-year-old Pope Francis has had a long-standing battle with respiratory issues, including a complex lung infection. (AFP)
The 88-year-old Pope Francis has had a long-standing battle with respiratory issues, including a complex lung infection. (AFP)

Francis has now been in the hospital for 10 days, getting treated for a complex lung infection and other respiratory issues. An earlier update had also said that tests showed early kidney failure but, the pontiff remained alert.

The Vatican's latest statement said, "The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting." It did not specify if Francis had woken up, a report from The Associated Press said.

However, Francis has not suffered any more respiratory crises since Saturday night but continued to receive heavy flows of supplementary oxygen.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 amid a severe respiratory infection and battle with bronchitis for over a week. He is also struggling with pneumonia.

On Saturday, the Pope developed anemia while receiving blood transfusions, following which doctors executed a treatment called 'hetamin', which is aimed at increasing the hemoglobin level in blood and bettering the transmission of oxygen through the body.

Pope Francis also faces a risk of developing sepsis, a blood infection that occurs as a result of pneumonia. He is also susceptible to lung infections because as a young adult, he had developed pleurisy, due to which, he had gotten one part of his lung removed.

Last week people familiar with the matter had said that the pontiff had expressed in private that he 'won't make it this time'. His deteriorating health has caused him worries over the succession battle for his post. The Pope called to make some key decisions in the backdrop of his ill condition.

