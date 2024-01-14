close_game
close_game
News / World News / Pope Francis says war is in itself a crime against humanity: ‘Let us not forget’

Pope Francis says war is in itself a crime against humanity: ‘Let us not forget’

Reuters |
Jan 14, 2024 06:27 PM IST

"Let us not forget this (...) People need peace, the world needs peace," the pope said after the weekly Angelus prayer.

Pope Francis said on Sunday war was "a crime against humanity" as he reiterated a call for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Pope Francis delivers his address at the Vatican.(Reuters)
Pope Francis delivers his address at the Vatican.(Reuters)

"Let us not forget this (...) People need peace, the world needs peace," the pope said after the weekly Angelus prayer.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In the prayer, he urged people not to forget those suffering due to the "cruelty of war" in several parts of the world. He has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and in the war in Gaza.

Read more: Maldives' deadline for India military withdrawal: ‘Can’t stay here…'

"Let us pray that those who have power over these conflicts reflect on the fact that war is not the way to resolve them, as it sows death among civilians and destroys cities and infrastructure," the pope said.

Sunday marked 100 days since Hamas gunmen broke out of Gaza to launch the deadliest attack in Israel's history, triggering an Israeli campaign to eliminate Hamas that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated the Palestinian enclave.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On