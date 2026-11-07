Pope Leo XIV says he is in 'fairly good shape' after lung cancer surgery
Pope Leo XIV, 71, had a cancerous tumor and part of his right lung removed in an operation at Rome's Gemelli hospital on October 13.
Updated on: Nov 7, 2026, 01:37:11 IST
AFP
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Pope Leo XIV said Friday he was in "fairly good shape" after lung cancer surgery last month as he began a 12-day tour of South America with a visit to Uruguay.
"I know some people were doubtful about this trip taking place," Leo told reporters on board the papal plane.
"I had no doubt and was convinced that this trip had to go forward. And I am very happy to say praise the Lord and thanks to wonderful medical assistance, I'm here today, I think in fairly good shape," he said.
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Home/World News/Pope Leo XIV Says He Is In 'fairly Good Shape' After Lung Cancer Surgery