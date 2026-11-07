AFP on Friday urged protection for its journalists covering demonstrations in France after several instances of apparent police brutality against its reporters. AFP denounces police 'violence' against its reporters in France protests

"AFP management condemns the violence committed by law enforcement against its journalists during demonstrations," said the international news agency, which has been covering high-school student and cost-of-living protests for a global audience.

"It is aware of the difficult conditions in which law enforcement officers sometimes operate, but it considers it essential that the status of journalist be taken into account during interventions," it added.

On Thursday, in the city of Lyon, an AFP photographer wearing his press armband was injured during a police charge against the front of a procession of demonstrators. He received five baton blows, three to his helmet and two to the lower part of one leg, suffering a fractured fibula.

On October 17, in the northern city of Lille, a text journalist was hit in the thigh by a rubber-coated projectile ball while he was wearing an armband marked "press".

A video journalist in Paris the same day was targeted by a water cannon while standing with other members of the press.

On October 18, a police officer struck her on the shoulder and collarbone with a baton, while hitting protesters who had their hands in the air right next to her.

Reporters Without Borders told AFP it has recorded 58 cases of journalists being obstructed in their coverage of the ongoing protests, not including Thursday.

They were stopped from working by members of the security forces in 40 cases, and by demonstrators or third parties in 18 cases, the media watchdog said.

In the 58 cases of obstruction, 35 involved physical violence, 21 of which were perpetrated by the security forces.

"The ability of journalists to observe, photograph and film demonstrations and law and order operations is a vital aspect of their role in providing information. It must be guaranteed, including when the situation on the ground is tense," AFP said.

AFP called "for every precaution to be taken to safeguard their physical integrity and enable them to carry out their mission".

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