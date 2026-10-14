Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, Vatican says; lower lobe of right lung removed

Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, the Vatican announced in a press release. The Holy See Press Office added that the lower lobe of his right lung had been removed. Pope Leo has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the Vatican announced. (REUTERS)

The 71-year-old had announced a couple of days back he'd undergo operation after a nodule was found on his lung during a medical checkup.

Pope's cancer diagnosis: Full statement “The Holy Father underwent thoracic surgery as scheduled. To ensure a radical procedure, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique. The intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected by the pre-operative tests. The Holy Father was in the operating theatre for approximately three hours; the operation itself lasted about ninety minutes. The operation was successful and there were no complications. Following the operation, the Pope woke up normally and, after a brief period of observation, returned to his room on the tenth floor,” the statement read.

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“The surgical team was led by Professor Stefano Margaritora, assisted by Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr Maria Teresa Congedo and Dr Leonardo Petracca Caravella. The anaesthesia team consisted of Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello,” it added.

What is lung adenocarcinoma? Adenocarcinoma is a type of cancer starting in the glands lining one's organs. It is the most common type of cancer which involves one's organs and can impact many areas of your body, including the breast, colon/rectum, esophagus, lungs, pancreas, prostate, and stomach.

The first symptom of lung adenocarcinoma is usually a chronic cough, Cleveland Clinic reports. One might cough up saliva and mucus along with small amounts of blood. Other symptoms might include shortness of breath, chest pain, wheezing, and hoarseness.

The Pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome for his surgery. As per Reuters, Pope Leo had left Vatican ahead of the surgery shortly before 1pm and was seen waving from the back of a black SUV. His convoy drove about 9km north of the Vatican to the Gemelli. On arrival, Pope Leo reportedly shook hands with many officials, walked in front of a crowd of well-wishers and then headed in through the main entrance.

Earlier this week, the Vatican had said that the Pope was expected to recover in hospital about a week. All of his public events have been canceled till October 20. Pope Leo has not been known to be a smoker or have had recent illnesses, as per Reuters. Meanwhile, the pope is next expected to make an 11-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17.