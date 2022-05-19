'Possibility' of North Korea nuclear test during Joe Biden's Asia trip: US
- "Our intelligence does reflect the genuine possibility" of nuclear-capable missile tests or a nuclear weapon test around the time of Biden's trip, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
The United States believes there is a "genuine possibility" that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test or other saber rattling while Joe Biden is on his first trip as president to Asia, a top US official said Wednesday.
The US military is prepared to "make both short and longer term adjustments" if necessary, he said.
Biden departs Thursday for a series of summits hosted by US allies South Korea and Japan.
Ukraine: US reopens embassy in Kyiv after closure forced by Russia invasion
The United States reopened its embassy in Kyiv Wednesday after closing it for three months due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said. US diplomats continued to offer services from the far-west city of Lviv, at times staying overnight in neighboring Poland due to security concerns.
US, China discuss security issues, Ukraine
The United States and China held a high level discussion on “regional security issues and non-proliferation” on Wednesday, in what marks a continuation of the dialogue between the two sides that began in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to a White House statement, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi - a Chinese Communist Party politburo member and director of the foreign affairs commission.
Amid signs of Covid's 6th wave, more US areas may see mask recommendations
The Covid-19 pandemic could get worse in the U.S. in the weeks ahead, officials said Wednesday, and more people could be advised to again wear masks indoors. Increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions.
Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin pleads guilty in 1st Ukraine war crimes trial
A 21-year-old Russian soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian as Ukraine has started its first war crimes trial since the beginning of Moscow's invasion. Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova previously said her office was readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offences that included bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting, news agency AP.
EU chief proposes up to 9 billion euros in more aid to Ukraine
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed extra aid to Ukraine of up to nine billion euros ($9.5 billion) this year to help Kyiv cope with the ravages of war. In a broadcast statement, von der Leyen also said it was time to think about rebuilding Ukraine whenever the war ends, adding the EU has "a strategic interest in leading this reconstruction effort".
