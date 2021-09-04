Home / World News / Potential Afghan wave toward Europe ‘must not take place’: Austria's Chancellor
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz recently said that Austria won't accept any migrants from Afghanistan. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg)
Potential Afghan wave toward Europe ‘must not take place’: Austria's Chancellor

  • Sebastian Kurz said that to stop the influx of migrants from Afghanistan, Austria is in “contact with countries in the region.”
PTI
Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SEP 04, 2021 08:09 PM IST

Austria's leader says any migration wave from Afghanistan should be handled in neighbouring countries.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday in Belgrade that a potential wave toward Europe must not take place. He adds that “this is why we are in contact with countries in the region.”

Kurz spoke after meeting Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic. Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa or Asia have been stranded in Serbia and neighboring countries situated on the so-called Balkan migration route toward Western Europe.

Kurz has long taken a tough approach to migration issues. He recently said that Austria won't accept any migrants from Afghanistan because it has taken in a “disproportionately high” number since 2015, when one million people entered Europe from the Middle East, Africa or Asia.

