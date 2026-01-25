Power outage in Nuuk, Greenland: Social media posts spark concerns, ‘Trump invasion incoming?’

Social media posts are claiming that there is a power outage in Nuuk, Greenland. Nukissiorfiit, a government-owned public utility company in Greenland responsible for producing and supplying electricity, water, announced in a Facebook post, “Due to an accident there is a power failure throughout the city. Nukissiorfiit is working on regenerating power with emergency generator.” Power outage in Nuuk, Greenland: Social media posts spark concerns (Pexel - representational image)

Several other posts claiming there is a power outage in Nuuk have surfaced on social media. The Facebook page Grønlands Politi wrote, “There is a power outage in Nuuk. Police telephone numbers may be affected. Citizens can therefore also make an inquiry to 56 01 12 in case of unsettled and urgent cases. If the mobile phone is hit as a result of the power outage, the citizens can make a personal inquiry at the local police station, provided police assistance is needed. The police stations on the coast are open so you can make a personal inquiry. Nukissiorfiit is in the process of finding the bug.”

Similar posts have surfaced on X. “Confirmed: Metrics show a significant decline to internet connectivity in #Greenland with high impact to capital Nuuk. The incident comes amid reports of a city-wide power outage of unknown cause,” a post reads. “The power is out across all of Nuuk, Greenland. The city has been completely plunged in darkness,” another user wrote.

“Nuuk, Greenland just lost the power. Looks like a city-wide outage. No explanation yet. Most likely caused by extreme wind gusts up to 50 m/s,” wrote one user, while another said, “NUUK. the city is experiencing a blackout. It has happened once before in a blizzard a couple of years ago but in a blizzard. Weather is clear.

“Power outage in Nuuk Greenland, and no this is not Trumps discombobulating,” wrote a user. Another said, “We are living through a time where a power outage in Nuuk makes people understandably nervous of a US invasion. Absolutely insane.”

Donald Trump and Greenland The alleged power outage comes as US President Donald Trump is fixated on taking control of Greenland, with a White House spokesperson recently saying that “utilizing the US military is always an option,” as reported by New Scientist. The spokesperson said in the same statement that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority required to deter adversaries in the Arctic.

Trump has said the United States needs to "own" Greenland to prevent Russia and China from doing so. "Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership, you don't defend leases. And we'll have to defend Greenland," he told reporters on January 9, in response to a question from the BBC.