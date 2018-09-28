Today in New Delhi, India
Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesian island, tsunami warning issued

A powerful earthquake has rocked central Sulawesi in Indonesia and authorities have issued a tsunami warning.

Jakarta
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.5 quake was centered at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of the town of Donggala.(Representative Image/File Photo)

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.5 quake was centered at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of the town of Donggala.

Earlier Friday, the same area was hit by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that killed one person, injured 10 and damaged dozens of houses.

