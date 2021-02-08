President Biden says herd immunity in US unlikely before end of summer
President Joe Biden said it’s unlikely the US will reach herd immunity for the coronavirus before the end of the summer due to a shortfall in vaccine availability.
“The idea that this can be done and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of this summer is very difficult,” Biden said in an interview with CBS News that aired on Sunday during Super Bowl pre-game coverage.
Biden also said the Centers for Disease Control would issue guidance soon on how to reopen classrooms safely, a key early goal of his administration that’s part of getting the economy back on track.
Herd immunity means enough people become resistant to the disease that its spread becomes unlikely. That provides protection to the entire community, including people who aren’t individually immune, according to Harvard University. It is typically achieved through vaccination.
In the US, logistical delays and vaccine shortages have meant only a small fraction of the population has received shots since two different vaccines became available in December.
“Look, it was one thing if we had enough vaccine, which we don’t. So we’re pushing as hard as we can to get more vaccine manufactured,” he said.
So far, 40.5 million doses have been administered in the US, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.
Biden also said his administration may take the National Football League up on an offer to make its stadiums available as mass vaccination sites. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the offer in a letter last week.
“I tell my team they’re available and I believe we’ll use them,” Biden said in the interview, which was taped at the White House on Friday.
Biden blamed the Trump administration for leaving the U.S. in a “more dire” situation than expected with vaccine supplies.
“We thought they had indicated there was a lot more vaccine available,” he said. “And that didn’t turn out to be the case. So that’s why we’ve ramped up every way we can.”
Earlier, Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease specialist, said on NBC that the US “could have contracted a little bit more aggressively with the companies to get more doses” at the outset.
Fauci predicted better availability for the shots starting this month.
Biden said he expects guidance within days about returning to classrooms, adding that “it’s time for schools to reopen safely.”
“Our CDC commissioner is going to be coming out with science-based judgment, I think as early as Wednesday, as to lay out what the minimum requirements are,” he said.
Teachers’ unions have raised objections to reopening schools for in-person learning in some localities, citing high community transmission and a lack of sufficient precautions taken to prevent spread in classrooms.
“You have to have fewer people in the classroom. You have to have ventilation systems that have been reworked,” Biden said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as coup opposition grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant
- Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind the US, Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden on Xi Jinping: 'He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body'
- Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US President.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Shultz, who led US cold-war diplomacy, dies at 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House democrats to introduce $3,000 child benefit legislation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dogecoin soars to new record as Elon Musk fires off new tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate republicans support former President Trump on eve of impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treasury secretary Yellen says Biden's plan could restore full employment by
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Biden says herd immunity in US unlikely before end of summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden hasn't called Xi Jinping yet, says 'haven’t had occasion to talk'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China delivers Covid vaccines to Pakistani military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will not lift sanctions to get Iran to negotiating table, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran to start Covid-19 vaccinations using Russia’s Sputnik jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed rapper Casanova disciplined for TikTok video dance challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox