President’s last stand: Donald Trump not yet done, repeats ‘fraud’ claims

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 03:15 IST

The walls are closing in, but don’t expect President Donald J Trump to go gently into the night.

At around 9:30pm on Thursday, the US president stood before reporters at the White House briefing room, and began to speak in his usual combative style. “I’d like to provide the American people an update on our efforts to protect the integrity of our very important 2020 election. If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the elections from us. I’ve already decisively won many critical states including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio despite historic interference of Big Media, Big Money, Big Tech…”

As he spoke, Trump’s lead in two key states — Pennsylvania and Georgia — was down to 73,633 and 9,426 from 164,414 and 23,009 respectively. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had already eclipsed him in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial “Blue Wall” battlegrounds on Thursday, and eventually overtook the President in Georgia early Friday.

By Friday evening India time, Biden flipped the state of Pennsylvania, gaining a lead of 9,027 votes at the time of going to print, and looking on the road to becoming the 46th US president. Trump left the podium without taking questions, and held no other public events on Thursday. He also did not make any reference to the record surge of positive Covid-19 cases in the country

His speech was fact-checked or cut midway by some TV networks on the grounds that they did not want to spread misinformation. Shepard Smith of CNBC, for example, interrupted the broadcast when Trump referred to the “tens of millions of unsolicited ballots (mailed out by election officers) without any verification measures” and stated, “we’re interrupting this because what the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue.” Trump has been trying to create a distinction between votes polled on Election Day and the postal ballots that were mailed to voting centres — a legitimate form of the voting process used in unprecedented numbers this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic — and on Twitter soon after polling closed, called the votes “illegal”.

His team launched a campaign asking voters to “help stop voter suppression, irregularities and fraud”, accusing the Democrats of trying to “steal” the elections,though the process has run smoothly across the country with no evidence of fraud.

Trump’s legal team filed a flurry of complaints over vote monitoring in Pennsylvania and ineligible voting in Nevada.

A case in Georgia related to 53 ballots was tossed out. His team won a court order requiring Pennsylvania to segregate mail-in ballots from voters who were asked to provide missing proof of identification during an extended period for allowing such fixes, as well as an order to allow observers to get closer to watch the counting of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. The lawsuits filed on Wednesday in Georgia and Michigan were both dismissed.

Trump’s campaign also said it planned to sue in Nevada, alleging some people voted despite not meeting residency requirements. It held a combative press conference in Las Vegas where Trump allies, Richard Grenell and Matt Schlapp, clashed with media, declined to identify themselves and didn’t take questions after claiming without proof the poll was fraudulent.

Donald Trump Jr tweeted that his father’s best option was “to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud.” He demanded Republicans who would be on the ballot in 2024 to rally around the president. “Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!” he tweeted.

