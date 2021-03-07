IND USA
world news

Pressure piles on scandal hit Cuomo as ex-aide calls out office conduct

A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST

Another woman who worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo is describing conduct she felt was inappropriate for the workplace.

Ana Liss, 35, told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo called her “sweetheart,” once kissed her hand and asked personal questions, including whether she had a boyfriend. She said he sometimes greeted her with a hug and a kiss on both cheeks.

Liss told the Journal she initially thought of Cuomo’s behavior as harmless, but it grew to bother her. She felt it was patronizing.

“It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting,” she said. “I wish that he took me seriously.”

A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.

“Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures," said Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo. "At the public open-house mansion reception, there are hundreds of people, and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That’s what people in politics do.”

Liss said she never made a formal complaint about the governor’s behavior.

Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.

Former adviser Lindsey Boylan, 36, said he made inappropriate comments on her appearance, once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting and suggested a game of strip poker as they sat with other aides on a jet flight. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked if she ever had sex with older men and made other comments she interpreted as gauging her interest in an affair.

Another woman, who did not work for the state, described Cuomo putting his hands on her face and asking if he could kiss her after they met at a wedding.

In a news conference Wednesday, Cuomo denied ever touching anyone inappropriately, but apologized for behaving in a way that he now realized had upset women he worked with. He said he’d made jokes and asked personal questions in an attempt to be playful and frequently greeted people with hugs and kisses, as his father, Mario Cuomo, had done when he was governor.

“I understand sensitivities have changed. Behavior has changed,” Cuomo said. “I get it and I’m going to learn from it.”

The state's attorney general plans to hire an outside law firm to investigate the sexual harassment allegations. Some lawmakers have called for Cuomo to resign over his workplace behavior, and separate allegations that his administration misled the public about coronavirus fatalities in nursing homes.

China has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and their have been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
China has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and their have been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
world news

Japan to closely monitor China's increased defense spending

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:37 AM IST
As per this year's draft budget at the annual session of the National People's Congress, which opened on Friday, the Chinese government increased its defense budget by 6.8% from last year to about 209 billion dollars.
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book Covid-19 vaccinations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:23 AM IST
"The latest invites have been sent after more than eight in 10 people aged 65 to 69 took up the offer of a jab", the National Health Service said in an emailed statement on Sunday.
world news

Pressure piles on scandal hit Cuomo as ex-aide calls out office conduct

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST
A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.
The 46-year-old died of asphyxiation beneath the knee of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25, 2020 in the US city of Minneapolis.(AP)
The 46-year-old died of asphyxiation beneath the knee of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25, 2020 in the US city of Minneapolis.(AP)
world news

George Floyd: 'Gentle giant' who became symbol of fight against racism

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:55 AM IST
"Daddy changed the world." The words of Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna summed up the paradox of his killing, in which the end of his life began a moral reckoning on race and white supremacy far beyond the borders of the United States.
Into the early hours of Sunday, residents said soldiers and police moved into several districts of Yangon, firing shots. (Reuters)
Into the early hours of Sunday, residents said soldiers and police moved into several districts of Yangon, firing shots. (Reuters)
world news

Protesters back on Myanmar streets after night raids by security forces

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The biggest protest was in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay, local media said. Protests were also held in Yangon, in Kale near the Indian border, and in Dawei, a coastal city in the south. There were no reports of violence.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.(AP)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.(AP)
world news

'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:59 AM IST
  • Senate passage of the sweeping relief bill Saturday puts President Joe Biden’s top priority closer to becoming law and shows Schumer, in his first big test as majority leader, can unify the ever-so-slim Democratic majority and deliver the votes.
Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.(AP)
Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.(AP)
world news

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd's death

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Many of the roughly 150 people who demonstrated in Minnesota were family members of others who died during police encounters.
Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
world news

Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers

Posted by Shivani | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:42 AM IST
  • "At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data," said Wendy Painter, chief medical officer of the US firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement. (Representative image)(AFP)
As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement. (Representative image)(AFP)
world news

Swiss police fire tear gas on demonstrators at feminist rally

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Zurich
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:35 AM IST
According to a report by Sputnik, the police had warned people ahead of a planned protest that mass events are banned in Switzerland amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In picture - People attend the funeral of Angel a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay on March 4.(Reuters)
In picture - People attend the funeral of Angel a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay on March 4.(Reuters)
world news

‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’

AFP, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Forty-eight Myanmar nationals, including the eight police, have entered India’s northeastern state of Mizoram, a senior officer in the Assam Rifles paramilitary force said.
A study by the University of Oxford shows AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant.(AP)
A study by the University of Oxford shows AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant.(AP)
world news

Covid-19 pandemic: WHO warns against letting guard down

Agencies, Geneva
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:37 AM IST
“Countries are going to lurch back into third and fourth surges if we’re not careful.” Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert, told an online briefing.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan t﻿hanked all lawmakers from his party and allies for supporting him.(Reuters)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan t﻿hanked all lawmakers from his party and allies for supporting him.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wins trust vote

Agencies
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:00 AM IST
PM Khan won 178 votes, safely above the 172 votes he needed, to prove his majority in the NA
Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access road to Bollate, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy.(AP)
Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access road to Bollate, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy.(AP)
world news

Mutated Covid-19 variants responsible for spike in cases across Europe

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline in new infections, WHO said Thursday.
The clash in Balkh's Chimtal district also injured four Afghan military personnel.(AP file photo. Representative image)
The clash in Balkh's Chimtal district also injured four Afghan military personnel.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Taliban kill 7 Afghan soldiers in northern Balkh

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:25 PM IST
According to Mohammad Hanif Rezaee, a spokesman for the Afghan Army's 209 Shaheen Corps, the military killed five Taliban members, including the movement's designated deputy governor for the Chaharbolak district, during the clash.
Washington : President Joe Biden participates in a roundtable discussion on a coronavirus relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021.AP/PTI(AP03_06_2021_000004B)(AP)
Washington : President Joe Biden participates in a roundtable discussion on a coronavirus relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021.AP/PTI(AP03_06_2021_000004B)(AP)
world news

US Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 bill on party-line vote

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The fight is not over as the bill needs to return to the House of Representatives, which approved a slightly different version a week earlier.
