Prince Andrew was so ‘consumed by sex’ he allegedly slept with thousands, book reveals

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a new book by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, revealed Prince Andrew had orgies at a Bangkok hotel. Prince Andrew's alleged sexual behaviour, detailed in Andrew Lownie's book, includes claims of orgies in Bangkok and a pattern of misconduct, raising concerns about his relationships with women and connections to Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

Now, at the very centre of the claims is the disgraced Duke of York's close association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lownie's book detailed that Epstein once referred to both himself and Andrew as “serial sex addicts.” He went further, saying, “From the reports I’ve got back from the women we've shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I’m the king of kink!”

Lownie alleges that during one weekend stay in Bangkok, Andrew demanded that more than 40 women be sent to his hotel room, with a witness claiming, “Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive.” The book laments the Duke as a man “consumed by sex,” allegedly sleeping with over a thousand women, from adult film stars to everyday workers like bartenders.

Palace staff warned to avoid Prince Andrew over ‘sex pest’ behavior

One young woman, a 20-year-old model, shared, “He wanted me to engage in kinky sexual activity. He had no boundaries. He told me he had an open marriage arrangement with his wife.”

“After returning to London, I never heard from him again. I felt like he used me for a few days, so he could live his wildest fantasies,” the book noted.

Masseuse Emma Gruenbaum, who worked at Royal Lodge, described Andrew as a “constant sex pest,” saying, “That’s just not normal behavior for a professional sports therapy session.”

Former palace staffers echoed concerns about his behaviour, with one revealing she was “warned to stay away from him.” She recalled, “He would sometimes enter the staff quarters. It seemed everyone was aware of his behavior, but little was done about it.”

The book also includes unsettling allegations involving Donald Trump, who is said to have once given Andrew a list of masseuses following a crude conversation about women. Lownie writes that the two were overheard during a 2000 social event.

Notably, Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of abusing her when she was 17. Though Andrew has denied the claims, he reached a reported $16 million settlement in 2022 to resolve the civil lawsuit.