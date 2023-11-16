Prince Harry and William ‘will never see eye-to-eye’ after their differences, Omid Scobie's book claims

A Spencer family source has said that Prince William and Prince Harry "will never see eye-to-eye" considering their feud. Harry took several digs at his brother ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family and moved to America. Spencer family source has said that Prince William and Prince Harry "will never see eye-to-eye" considering their feud (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File, Andy Kelvin/PA via AP)

In his autobiography, Spare, Harry opened up about a physical fight he had with William. He also joked about William’s baldness and revealed private conversations that took place between the pair and King Charles during the funeral of Prince Philip.

Royal author Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame is set to be released on November 28. Before its release, however, Scobie has released several extracts about Prince Harry’s relation with the royal family. An excerpt published by People said, “As for how [Prince William] feels about Harry since the release of Spare, a source close to the prince told me, ‘There’s a huge amount of anger there.’”

"'He feels betrayed and sad about the situation,” Scobie added. "'But he also doesn’t agree with the things his brother feels he has done. He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him.’”

Scope further said, “That version, countered a Spencer family source, is simply 'Harry being a man who has stepped outside of the institution and sees things in a different light. 'They will never see eye to eye at this point. They’re on completely opposite sides . . . that won’t change.'"

Scobie also claimed that Harry was viewed as a “threat to the crown”. A source told Scobie that Prince William sees Harry as a "defector". "These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown,” he explained. Scobie has said that some people saw Harry as a "threat to the crown" after he left the royal family, and was viewed as the “enemy” because he has the "freedom to exert his own thinking".