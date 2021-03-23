IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Prince Harry joins coaching startup in San Francisco as chief impact officer
Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company's mission of being proactive about mental health.(AP)
Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company's mission of being proactive about mental health.(AP)
world news

Prince Harry joins coaching startup in San Francisco as chief impact officer

  • Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.
READ FULL STORY
AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:03 PM IST

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.'s Chief Impact Officer.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action."

Robichaux cited Harry's efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company's mission of being proactive about mental health.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance," he wrote.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prince harry united states

Related Stories

Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, Spain, August 9, 1988.(Reuters File Photo)
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, Spain, August 9, 1988.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Princess Diana’s death left a ‘huge hole’ inside me, says Prince Harry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, while being chased by paparazzi on motorcycles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP