Camilla- Charles' calls were 'intercepted'? Prince Harry's major claim

Lawyers for Prince Harry claimed that The Sun hacked phone calls between King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during the 1990s. The allegation was part of Prince Harry's case against the paper's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN). Prince Harry claimed that the publisher gathered information about him and other members of the royal family illegally. Prince Harry Lawsuit: Britain's Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.(AP)

Prince Harry's lawyer raised concerns that if the calls were intercepted then Harry's private information was also at risk. Although, NGN has denied all allegations and has brought an application to have the claims struck out.

Prince Harry's lawyer David Sherborne said, “The claimant will rely on these instances in support of the contention that the inevitable and/or intended consequence of these interceptions is that his own private information will have been intercepted as a result since his father was communicating or receiving private information about the claimant's education, health and welfare.”

Prince Harry's lawyer also accused NGN of intercepting calls made by Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana. During the hearing, Prince Harry claimed that a deal was struck between Buckingham Palace and NGN which stopped him from pursuing the case earlier.

He said that he became aware of the deal in 2012. In another statement to the court, Prince Harry claimed that his elder brother William had allegedly reached a settlement with NGN for a "huge sum of money" in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON