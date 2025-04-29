Prince Harry’s hopes for reconciliation dashed by Wales’ ‘irreconcilable anger’

Prince Harry and Prince William were once inseparable, bonded by childhood tragedy and royal duty. But over the years, their relationship has become visibly strained. Harry’s decision to step down from royal life with Meghan Markle and make a life across the Atlantic in California, and eventually in affected the brothers’ bond. Living in California, Harry and Meghan face marital challenges, largely due to differing ambitions. Meanwhile, William and Kate maintain their royal roles, deepening the rift between the brothers.(AFP)

Now living in California, Harry and Meghan have worked to carve out a new life, far from palace walls. Meanwhile, William and Kate Middleton continue to represent the monarchy in full, and the divide between the two couples has only grown deeper.

Harry reveals Meghan's truth to his brother William?

But now, author and former BBC journalist Tom Bower, told The Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing “a crisis, Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn't understand that world, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous.”

“He's spent his whole life never having a penny in his pocket…So he doesn't understand where she's coming from, which is that she worked phenomenally hard, struggled hard, and was constantly humiliated.”

Yet she’s still finding her footing. “(Meghan) has worked very hard, has fought a lot, and has been constantly humiliated, and she wants the security of finances and status,” he explained.

On the other hand, Harry is still emotionally tied to his royal upbringing. “He has lived his whole life without worrying about money, without getting on the subway. Without knowing what it's like to look for a job or have a salary,” Bower noted.

Reconciliation, Bower believes, is unlikely: Harry’s wish to return to a closer relationship with the monarchy is “completely unrealistic” due to “the irreconcilable anger” of William and Kate.

“He's stuck in California, clinging to his royal status, as is she. Harry's thinking is of reconciliation…There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate.”