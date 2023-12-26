Prince William really let loose at a Christmas party: ‘Got into a fight with…’

The UK royal family usually spends Christmas together. All the members of the family are seen getting together to celebrate the holiday season but it is rare to hear from someone who has actually spend the festive period with the royal family. One of King Charles' former assistants has said that at Christmas parties, the royal family really lets loose, especially Prince William. Prince William-Kate Middleton: Britain's William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain.(Reuters)

Grant Harrold worked as King Charles’ personal butler from 2004 to 2011. His tasks included being a butler and valet to the monarch as well as a housekeeper, house manager, and driver. Talking about the Christmas celebrations of the royal family, Grant Harrold said in a latest interview, “Christmas will have changed a bit since the passing of the queen, but traditions will be staying the same … The royals will all be together on Christmas Eve. They normally have afternoon tea in the drawing room and give each other presents. On Christmas Day, the children will get their presents from Santa, they’ll have a served lunch and a buffet for dinner. Going to church is also a big part of the day. The queen would go to church at 8 a.m., but I’m unsure whether the king would do that. He will then go to the famous service at Sandringham at 11 a.m."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We then have the king’s speech and the royals will all sit and watch it together. Traditions will stay the same, but the timings of when they will arrive on the day will probably change", he said.

The royals give each other gag gifts because “Christmas presents with the royals are always jokey. They’re always a bit of fun. But with William and Kate, I’m sure they will give each other something nice that they will like. Kate will probably get a watch or some jewelry from William," he said.

Talking about Prince William, the former royal family employee said that once the Prince of Wales got into a “water fight.”

“I remember going to one at St. James’ Palace and hanging out with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Camilla. I remember there was a water fight going on between another member of staff and Prince William — and I was in the firing line sitting between them! They filled up water balloons and it was hilarious. Everyone was in fits of laughter,” he said.