Prince William won't forgive Prince Harry because there's ‘too much bad blood,’ expert says

A royal commentator has claimed Prince William is "not going to forgive" Prince Harry because there is "too much bad blood.” For years now, the two brothers have not been on good terms. Prince William won't forgive Prince Harry because there's ‘too much bad blood': expert (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Former royal reporter Michael Cole has now claimed that it is unlikely that the brothers will keep their differences aside and reconcile. "William has done his duty. In great contrast to Prince Harry. Now, I don't think there's any chance at all of there being a reconciliation with the brothers now or in the foreseeable future,” Cole said on GB News. "It goes back to Oprah Winfrey interview, then the book Spare and all the things that were said in the Netflix six part series.”

‘William is not going to forgive that’

"There is too much bad blood. William is not going to forgive that, principally because he, of course, and his wife attacked personally, his wife, Kate,” he continued. "Even when the announcement of her cancer was mad their mealy mouthed response to it didn't show any great concern for her.”

Cole added, "William looks at them and and he would say what most people would say. All of this is completely unnecessary. Prince Harry has had a wonderful, privileged life. He owes everything to being a member of the Royal Family. He's good looking. He's married to a beautiful wife. He's got two healthy, beautiful children."

Cole further said, "He's got more money than we could shake a stick at. People who are struggling, people who are battling would wonder why he's so upset."

Previously, friends of William and Kate Middleton said that the Prince of Wales is not interested in reuniting with Harry and wishes to stay away from the “drama.” “Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that,” one person told The Daily Beast.

“They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie,” another friend said.