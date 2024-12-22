Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priti Patel accuses UK PM Keir Starmer of ‘desperate’ approach to China ties

PA_Media |
Dec 22, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said that China had been behind ‘all sorts of incursions in our country’.

China should be designated as a threat to the UK, Dame Priti Patel said as she accused Sir Keir Starmer of seeking closer ties to Beijing because the Government is “desperate for foreign money”.

Dame Priti Patel (PA)
Dame Priti Patel (PA)

The shadow foreign secretary said Xi Jinping’s country should be put in the enhanced tier of the forthcoming foreign influence registration scheme, a status reserved for nations that pose a risk to the safety of the UK’s interests. But she suggested the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves – who is expected to visit China in the new year for talks with the Beijing government – were putting the economy before security.

She told the Sunday Times: “We’re dealing with an extraordinary regime that for over a decade, quite frankly, has had all sorts of incursions in our country through national security, intellectual property, right down to cyberactivity and misinformation. During the COVID period, misinformation, disinformation, was absolutely significant. And then, of course, spies.”

Sir Keir Starmer met the Chinese leader at the G20 summit in November, the first time a prime minister has met the president since Theresa May in 2018. Ms. Reeves is expected to fly to China in January for talks with vice premier He Lifeng to restart the economic and financial dialogue between the two countries.

Dame Priti said: “The case that we’re speaking about now is about a spy in the heart of Whitehall and within our institutions and yet we have a government that is saying ‘there’s nothing to see here’. So much so that they’ve booked all their plane tickets to go over to China, to resume the economic financial dialogue. This, to me, smacks of a desperate government having literally done terrible things to our economy, with economic growth now going down, being desperate for foreign money.”

The renewed focus on the Government’s approach to China comes after Yang Tengbo, a businessman who forged close ties to the Duke of York and met senior politicians including Lord David Cameron and Baroness Teressa May, lost his appeal against being banned from entering the UK on security grounds. Mr Yang has insisted he has done nothing wrong and it was “entirely untrue” to claim he was a Chinese spy.

Judges also recently ruled that MI5 had “legitimate reasons” to warn MPs about Christine Lee, a lawyer accused of working for the Chinese government. The Security Service said it believed she had engaged in “political interference and activities” for a branch of the Chinese Communist Party in an alert that came in January 2022 after a series of donations to Labour MP Barry Gardiner. Ms. Lee said she believed the interference alert issued about her was for a “political purpose” to benefit the Tories.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On