Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Puerto Rico sees near total blackout on New Year's eve, 1.2 million people affected

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 07:34 AM IST

More than 1.2 million out of 1.47 million clients were without power, according to Luma Energy, an electricity provider

A blackout hit nearly all of Puerto Rico early Tuesday as the US territory prepared to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Residents hold candles on New Year's Eve during a blackout (Bloomberg)
Residents hold candles on New Year's Eve during a blackout (Bloomberg)

More than 1.2 million out of 1.47 million clients were without power, according to Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution on the island.

Also Read: Latin singer Bad Bunny endorses Kamala Harris for president after Trump rally's crude jokes about Latinos, Puerto Rico

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the widespread outage or when power would be restored. Luma officials did not immediately return a message for comment.

Also Read: Who celebrates New Year first, and who rings it in last? Country-wise details here

In a post on X, Luma said it was in touch with crews and companies overseeing the generation of power in Puerto Rico to solve the outage. It said it would offer details as soon as possible.

Also Read: Sunita Williams, aboard International Space Station, will see 16 sunrises into New Year 2025

A spokesperson for Genera PR, which oversees power generation, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Puerto Rico continues to struggle with chronic power outages blamed on a crumbling power grid that was razed by Hurricane Maria, a powerful category 4 storm that struck the island in September 2017.

The system was already in decline prior to the storm given years of lack of maintenance and investment.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On