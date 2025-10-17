Putin says Russia remains open to Ukraine settlement in call with Trump, Zelensky heads to White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Hungary soon for talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine, despite facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. Donald Trump and Vladmir Putin spoke on a phone call.(AFP)

The Kremlin said the content of Putin’s recent phone call with Trump must remain out of the media. During the call on Thursday, Putin told Trump that Russia remains open to a settlement in Ukraine.

Two weeks or later: Kremlin on Trump-Putin meet

The Kremlin said the summit could take place within two weeks or later.

The announcement came a day before US President Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Washington weighs the possibility of supplying Kyiv with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would need to speak and arrange a meeting to resolve several issues ahead of the summit.

"There are many questions, negotiating teams need to be determined, and so on and so forth. Therefore, everything will be done in stages, but, of course, the presidents' will is there," Peskov said.

"It (the summit) could indeed take place within two weeks or a little later. There's a general understanding that nothing should be put off."

Trump discusses call with Putin

Trump also took to Truth Social to discuss his “lengthy” call with Putin.

“I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote.

“A meeting location is to be determined. President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this “inglorious” War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more,” the US President added.