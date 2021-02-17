IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Putin says Russia's elections need protection from 'external interference'
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Science and Education via a video conference call at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Feb 8, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Science and Education via a video conference call at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Feb 8, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Putin says Russia's elections need protection from 'external interference'

  • The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia. He had been treated in Germany for a nerve agent poisoning he sustained in Siberia last August.

The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs.

Russia has itself been accused of meddling in several elections abroad, including in the 2016 US presidential vote.

"The citizens of Russia will make their choice (at the parliamentary elections), and we must defend this choice from any attempts of external interference," Putin said at a televised meeting with the leaders of the political parties represented in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

"We cannot allow any blows against Russia's sovereignty, against the right of our people to be the master on their our land," he said, without detailing which countries he was referring to.

Navalny said last year he thought Russia's intelligence services had poisoned him with a nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The Kremlin has rejected any suggestion that Putin or authorities had anything to do with Navalny's poisoning.

Some European countries have called for sanctions against Moscow over the Navalny case, including halting the construction of the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed to export gas from Russia to Germany by bypassing Ukraine.

Putin accused the countries that have called for sanctions against the project of trying to use Nord Stream 2 as a tool to punish Russia.

"Why is everyone circling around Nord Steam 2?" Putin said.

"They (Western countries) want to force Russia to pay for their geopolitical project in Ukraine," he added, referring to the conflict that erupted in the country's east after Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladmir putin alexei navalny
Close
A customer shops at a Bunnings Warehouse store, operated by Wesfarmers Ltd., in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The retail conglomerate Wesfarmers is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 18. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A customer shops at a Bunnings Warehouse store, operated by Wesfarmers Ltd., in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The retail conglomerate Wesfarmers is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 18. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

US retail sales surges 5.3% in January, records seven month high

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:23 PM IST
The value of overall sales increased 5.3% from the prior month after a 1% decline in December, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. All major categories showed sharp advances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Science and Education via a video conference call at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Feb 8, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Science and Education via a video conference call at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Feb 8, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Putin says Russia's elections need protection from 'external interference'

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
  • The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he walks with police officers (not pictured) during his visit to South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend, South Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he walks with police officers (not pictured) during his visit to South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend, South Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

UK’s Boris Johnson hints hospitality faces long wait to reopen

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • Boris Johnson is preparing to publish on Monday a “road map” to ending the national lockdown that has been in place since early January, shuttering non-essential shops and closing restaurants except for take-away service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. (AFP PHOTO).
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. (AFP PHOTO).
world news

Week ahead of visit, Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan’s address to its Parliament

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka’s Speaker Mahinda Abeywardena had told leaders of political parties last week that Khan would address the Parliament during his two-day visit beginning February 22. The foreign leader's address was scheduled for February 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AP file photo)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AP file photo)
world news

EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, says von der Leyen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:36 PM IST
"We have had good experiences with most of the manufacturers we have contracted with, so it is the natural way to continue within the framework we have had." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX founder Elon Musk(Reuters)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk(Reuters)
world news

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:56 PM IST
SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share and the latest funding round represents a jump of about 60% in the company's valuation from its previous raise, which valued it at $46 billion, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Taliban controls around three-thirds of Afghan territory, including all districts around the capital. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The Taliban controls around three-thirds of Afghan territory, including all districts around the capital. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Afghan security forces kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The operation conducted by the ANDSF with the help from the air force aimed to clear the Babur area from the Taliban insurgents. The local Babur school, closed for a long period of time due to security reasons, has now reopened to students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NATO has a relatively small in-house budget of around $2 billion, but most of this is taken up with administrative and infrastructure costs, like running the Brussels headquarters.(REUTERS)
NATO has a relatively small in-house budget of around $2 billion, but most of this is taken up with administrative and infrastructure costs, like running the Brussels headquarters.(REUTERS)
world news

NATO chief urges joint spending as budget debate rolls on

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:34 PM IST
So, in an effort to improve “burden sharing” — the way the 30 member countries contribute cash, military hardwar eand troops to operations run by the world’s biggest security organization — Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is proposing that allies jointly fund more of NATO’s work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coming weeks — and likely the coming months and years — will force lawmakers to work through the many unanswered questions about the attack(REUTERS)
The coming weeks — and likely the coming months and years — will force lawmakers to work through the many unanswered questions about the attack(REUTERS)
world news

Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The end of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is only the beginning of Congress' reckoning with the Jan. 6 attack, a violent ransacking of the Capitol that resulted in five deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mario Draghi, Italy's prime minister, center, prepares to speak at the Senate in Rome, Italy.(Bloomberg)
Mario Draghi, Italy's prime minister, center, prepares to speak at the Senate in Rome, Italy.(Bloomberg)
world news

Italy's Draghi urges unity, sacrifice in fighting the virus

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:13 PM IST
“Today unity isn’t a emotion, it’s a duty,“ Draghi said to applause as he concluded his speech. “A duty guided by what unites us all: love of Italy.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gaza is home to more than 2 million Palestinians, many of whom live in close confines, and has yet to receive any vaccines.(REUTERS)
Gaza is home to more than 2 million Palestinians, many of whom live in close confines, and has yet to receive any vaccines.(REUTERS)
world news

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

AP, Gaza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said in a statement that the PA sent 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which would go to front-line medical workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at a court in Hong Kong.(AP/ File photo)
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at a court in Hong Kong.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail: Report

Posted by Prashasti SinghReuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:53 PM IST
He was arrested in an August raid by about 200 police officers on the newsroom of his Apple Daily, known for its feisty and critical coverage of China and Hong Kong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Saturday, July 13, 2019, file photo, a health worker wearing protective suit enters an isolation pod to treat a patient at a treatment center in Beni, Congo DRC. The World Health Organization and other partners said Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, they are creating a global emergency stockpile of about 500,000 vaccines of Ebola vaccine to help stamp out any future outbreaks of the disease.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Saturday, July 13, 2019, file photo, a health worker wearing protective suit enters an isolation pod to treat a patient at a treatment center in Beni, Congo DRC. The World Health Organization and other partners said Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, they are creating a global emergency stockpile of about 500,000 vaccines of Ebola vaccine to help stamp out any future outbreaks of the disease.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)(AP)
world news

West Africa guards against Ebola as cases rise in Guinea

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Guinea was at the epicenter of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which infected more than 45,000 people in West Africa, killing more than 11,000. The latest outbreak couldn’t have come at a worst time as countries grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school has around 1,000 students and it was not immediately clear how many were taken.(REUTERS)
The school has around 1,000 students and it was not immediately clear how many were taken.(REUTERS)
world news

Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coup that cut short the Southeast Asian country's unsteady transition towards democracy has prompted daily demonstrations since February 6. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The coup that cut short the Southeast Asian country's unsteady transition towards democracy has prompted daily demonstrations since February 6. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar coup protesters mass again, reject army's claim it has public support

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Opponents of the February 1 military coup are deeply sceptical of junta assurances, given at a news conference on Tuesday, that there would be a fair election and it would hand over power, even as police filed an additional charge against Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP