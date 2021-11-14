Home / World News / Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested
world news

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested

Al Jazeera TV network tweeted that the Sudanese security forces raided the its Khartoum bureau chief El Musalmi El Kabbashi's residence and arrested him. The network did not provide further details.
Sudanese military stand guard as military-aligned demonstrators gathered in numbers, chant "Down with the government of hunger" in front of the Presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan on October 16, 2021.(Reuters)
Sudanese military stand guard as military-aligned demonstrators gathered in numbers, chant "Down with the government of hunger" in front of the Presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan on October 16, 2021.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Cairo

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV network said on Twitter on Sunday Sudanese security forces had raided the home of its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi, and arrested him.

The network did not provide further details.

Five protesters were killed on Saturday as huge crowds defied gunfire and tear gas in Sudan's capital Khartoum and other cities to demonstrate against a military takeover, witnesses and medics said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sudan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out