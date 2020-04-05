Queen to address Britons amid Covid-19 crisis, Dubai imposes lockdown: 10 points

world

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 09:27 IST

Over a million people suffer from coronavirus all across the globe while more than 60,000 people have died from the infection and more than 2 lakh people have recovered.

The United States and Europe continue to struggle to contain the spread of coronavirus and mitigate the number of cases and deaths.

Here are the key updates from across the globe:

1. Queen Elizabeth II will call on Britons amid the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.

2. In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night.

3. Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

4. US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the government would be deploying thousands of military personnel to help states deal with the coronavirus crisis.

5. Spain to extend the lockdown for 15 days until April 26. The rate of new coronavirus cases and deaths showed signs of slowing down in one of the world’s worst-hit nations.

6. Britain witnessed over 708 deaths in 24 hours, the highest daily rise so far.

7. Japan is considering increasing the stockpile of Fujifilm Holding Corp’s Avigan anti-flu drug, also known as Favipiravir, to treat 700,000 people if used by coronavirus patients.

8. Trump warned Americans against a big spike in coronavirus fatalities in the country. “There’s going to be a lot of death,” he said.

9. In France, the total number of Covid-19 deaths reached a new high on Saturday. 441 new deaths were reported on Saturday - less than Friday’s toll of 588 fatalities.

10. Mainland China on Saturday reported 30 new coronavirus cases, up from 19 a day earlier.