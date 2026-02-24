Quote of the Day: Trump says ‘decision lies with me’ amid fears of US military escalation with Iran
Amid the tensions with Iran, US President Donald Trump has stated that the final call on whether the US military will carry out strikes against Tehran lies with him. In a lengthy Truth Social post on Monday, the Republican leader slammed “fake news media” on its reports regarding the US-Iran tensions.
Taking to the social media platform, the US President criticised the reports against General Daniel Caine, which stated that he is against the idea of US going to war with Iran. Track updates on US Iran tensions here
"The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won," wrote Trump.
Trump added that Caine, who is the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, headed Operation Midnight Hammer, knows Iran well.
"He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack,' POTUS wrote, referring to a CBS report which stated that the US president is frustrated with the limits placed on military options against Iran.
This report comes a week after, a Wall Street Journal report stated that Trump is weighing limited strikes on Iran to pressure them into signing a nuclear deal.
Trump pushes for nuclear deal
Adding to this lengthy post, the US President stated that the final call of whether the US goes to war with Iran lies with him.
"I am the one that makes the decision," he said, adding that he would prefer with the US and Iran strike a deal in Geneva.
"If we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," he added further.
Officials from the US and Iran are set to meet for their third round of indirect talks rearding Iran's nuclear programme in Switzerland's Geneva. As per reports, officials have stated that both countries have made progress with the talks.
However, US officials such as vice president JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff have stated that Iran would be required to adhere to Trump's “red lines”, which is no nuclear weapons for the Islamic Republic.
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth has also called on Tehran to “do the wise thing" and strike a deal.
“Iran should make a deal. Iran has an opportunity to to make a deal. That is the outcome the President would prefer. Our job is to provide options...everything is on the table. It's the president decision,” he told FOX News.
What's happening between US and Iran now?
Despite the third round of talks set for Thursday, tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran.
In Iran, student protests continue to take over Tehran. As per Iran International, students from University of Tehran, Amirkabir University of Technology and Isfahan University of Technology have called for secular governance, free elections and have expressed support for exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi.
Meanwhile, the US military has continued to expand its presence in the region. As per a Bloomberg report, the military equipment stationed by the US includes two aircraft carriers, fighter jets and refuelling tankers.
Amid the tensions, Washington has also called on non-essential diplomats in Lebanon to leave and return to the US as soon as possible.
India has also joined the list of countries to call on its citizens to leave Iran as the threat of a potential US strike grows. In an advisory issued on Monday, New Delhi called on Indian nationals in Tehran to "leave in view of the evolving situation."
