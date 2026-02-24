Quote of the Day: Trump says ‘decision lies with me’ amid fears of US military escalation with Iran

Amid the tensions with Iran, US President Donald Trump has stated that the final call on whether the US military will carry out strikes against Tehran lies with him. In a lengthy Truth Social post on Monday, the Republican leader slammed “fake news media” on its reports regarding the US-Iran tensions. The US President has stated that the final call of whether the US goes to war with Iran lies with him. (Bloomberg)

Taking to the social media platform, the US President criticised the reports against General Daniel Caine, which stated that he is against the idea of US going to war with Iran. Track updates on US Iran tensions here

"The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won," wrote Trump.

Trump added that Caine, who is the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, headed Operation Midnight Hammer, knows Iran well.

"He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack,' POTUS wrote, referring to a CBS report which stated that the US president is frustrated with the limits placed on military options against Iran.

This report comes a week after, a Wall Street Journal report stated that Trump is weighing limited strikes on Iran to pressure them into signing a nuclear deal.

Trump pushes for nuclear deal Adding to this lengthy post, the US President stated that the final call of whether the US goes to war with Iran lies with him.

"I am the one that makes the decision," he said, adding that he would prefer with the US and Iran strike a deal in Geneva.

"If we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," he added further.

Officials from the US and Iran are set to meet for their third round of indirect talks rearding Iran's nuclear programme in Switzerland's Geneva. As per reports, officials have stated that both countries have made progress with the talks.

However, US officials such as vice president JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff have stated that Iran would be required to adhere to Trump's “red lines”, which is no nuclear weapons for the Islamic Republic.