Home / World News / Rapper Kanye West announces US presidential bid on Twitter

Rapper Kanye West announces US presidential bid on Twitter

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the Nov. 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (REUTERS)
         

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION”.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

At one meeting in October 2018, West delivered a rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he discussed alternative universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, endorsed West’s Twitter post: “You have my full support!” he wrote.

Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients missing in Delhi-NCR, highest in Fridabad
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
‘Exercise self-discipline, cooperate’: Bengaluru Police chief tweets amid 33-hour lockdown in city
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
