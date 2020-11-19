e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19

Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19

The study, conducted by the US’ Department of Energy, found that drugs used to treat Hepatitis C can be effective against Protease, a protein enzyme which has the ability to help Sars-Cov-2 spread in human cells.

world Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wearing protective masks stand in line to a mobile laboratory for Covid-19 and Hepatitis C testing in Milan, Italy October 19, 2020 (REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo)
People wearing protective masks stand in line to a mobile laboratory for Covid-19 and Hepatitis C testing in Milan, Italy October 19, 2020 (REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo)
         

Even as countries across the world are scrambling to find a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has claimed more than a million lives, there might be some hope on the horizon. This “hope,” though, is not related to the development of a Covid-19 vaccine but, rather, with Hepatitis C disease.

A study conducted by the United States’ Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has found that several drugs used to treat Hepatitis C can be effective against an enzyme, which has the ability to help Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease or Covid-19, spread in human cells. The results of the study have been published in science journal Structures.

The study found that the enzyme, a protein enzyme called Protease, is used by Sars-Cov-2 to replicate itself once it has entered the human cell. In order to become a functional protein, Protease needs to cut a long chain of compounds that the virus expresses. It is the prevention of the functioning of the main Protease which can be used to stop the virus from spreading. It is here that the Hepatitis C drugs can be used.

The study was conducted as part of efforts to develop treatments for Covid-19 by repurposing existing drugs that are used for other viral diseases. As a part of this exercise, researchers looked at several drug molecules, including three Hepatitis C drugs, which are Protease inhibitors: telaprevir, narlaprevir and boceprevir. A technique called ‘in vitro enzyme kinetics’ was used to conduct the study.

No vaccine has been developed as yet to treat Covid-19 though several candidates are in different phases of trials across the globe. The disease has affected more than 56 million people and has claimed more than 1.3 million lives, a worldometers tally shows. As per the tally, nearly 40 million people, too, have recovered from the infection thus far.

tags
top news
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In