Home / World News / ‘Ready to meet pro-Ukraine fighters’: Vyacheslav Gladkov

‘Ready to meet pro-Ukraine fighters’: Vyacheslav Gladkov

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 04, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Governor of Russian border region said he was ready to meet pro-Ukraine fighters attacking frontier areas.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said Sunday he was ready to meet Russian pro-Kyiv fighters that have claimed responsibility for attacks on the area after they offered a meeting with officials to exchange prisoners.

Governor of Belgorod(Reuters)
Governor of Belgorod(Reuters)

"The only thing stopping me from negotiating with them is our guys that are in their hands, maybe they are already dead," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. "But if they are not, then from 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) to 6:00 pm at the car border point in Shebekino. I guarantee safety."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia
russia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out