e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine did not cut hospital stay or mortality in Covid-19 patients: WHO

Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine did not cut hospital stay or mortality in Covid-19 patients: WHO

The study found the regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the length of the in-hospital course among patients hospitalized with Covid-19, the WHO said on Thursday.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is shown by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary on Thursday.
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is shown by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary on Thursday. (AP Photo )
         

Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir had little or no effect on Covid-19 patients’ length of hospital stay or chances of survival, a clinical trial by the World Health Organization (WHO) has found.

The antiviral medication, among the first to be used as a treatment for Covid-19, was one of the drugs recently used to treat US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

The results are from WHO’s “Solidarity” trial, which evaluated the effects of four potential drug regimens, including remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV drug combination lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon, in 11,266 adult patients across more than 30 countries.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The study found the regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the length of the in-hospital course among patients hospitalized with Covid-19, the WHO said on Thursday.

The results of the trial are yet to be reviewed and were uploaded on the preprint server medRxiv. (https://bit.ly/3nViYIf)

Earlier this month, data from a US study of remdesivir by Gilead showed the treatment cut Covid-19 recovery time by five days compared with patients who got a placebo in a trial comprising 1,062 patients.

“The emerging (WHO) data appears inconsistent, with more robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals validating the clinical benefit of remdesivir,” Gilead told Reuters.

“We are concerned the data from this open-label global trial has not undergone the rigorous review required to allow for constructive scientific discussion, particularly given the limitations of the trial design.”

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday that during the study, hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir were stopped in June after they proved ineffective, but other trials continued in more than 500 hospitals and 30 countries.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“We’re looking at what’s next. We’re looking at monoclonal anti-bodies, we’re looking at immunomodulators and some of the newer anti-viral drugs that have been developed in the last few months,” Swaminathan said.

Remdesivir received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration on May 1, and has since been authorized for use in several countries.

tags
top news
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In