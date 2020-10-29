e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Report finds Oman’s Indian diaspora declined due to Omanisation, pandemic

Report finds Oman’s Indian diaspora declined due to Omanisation, pandemic

The Indian community, however, still constitutes the largest expatriate community in the Sultanate.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Dubai
The Indian expat community declined by 20 per cent by the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year.
The Indian expat community declined by 20 per cent by the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year.(Reuters. Representational image)
         

The population of Indian expats in Oman has reduced to 499,431 due to the government’s “Omanisation process” and the coronavirus pandemic which have forced a large number of Indians to return home, according to a media report.

The Indian community, however, still constitutes the largest expatriate community in the Sultanate, Gulf News quoted the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The community declined by 20 per cent by the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year, it said.

Their population decreased from 542,091 in July to 517,702 in August following the government measures to reduce the expatriate population and allow more Omanis to join the job market, the report said.

It attributed the fall in the number of Indian expats to the government’s “Omanisation process” and the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreigners, who account for over 40 per cent of the country’s total population of 4.6 million, have played a key role in Oman’s development for several decades.

tags
top news
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
Officials who embarrassed govt with RTI response on Aarogya Setu face action
Officials who embarrassed govt with RTI response on Aarogya Setu face action
CSK vs KKR Live: Gill, Nitish Rana dealing in boundaries against CSK
CSK vs KKR Live: Gill, Nitish Rana dealing in boundaries against CSK
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In