Residents of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protest army shelling on civilian homes, mosques

Residents of Khar tehsil in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took to streets on Thursday to protest against alleged shelling on their homes and mosques in the area by the armed forces. The protests were held in the Kosar area along Bajaur-Peshawar Highway.(AFP/ Representational)

The protestors alleged that their homes had been targeted by the Pakistan Army during an anti-terror operation, according to Dawn newspaper.

The protests were held in the Kosar area along Bajaur-Peshawar Highway, with residents from the Lra Banda, Shagi, Kosar, Delhi, Janat Shah, Galo Kass, Gooro and surrounding areas attending.

The protestors blocked the highway by sitting on the road, which led to a halt in vehicular movement. They accused the army of targeting multiple civilian houses and mosques in Kosar and its neighbouring areas with heavy weapons.

Several political and social activists, including members of the Bajaur Aman Jirga, led by its chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, also joined the protests.

Protestors say army action violation of peace pact

The protestors said that the attacks on the houses of civilians was intolerable. They added that the military action was also a violation of the agreement between residents and authorities, wherein the latter said they would refrain from targeting the local population during the anti-terror operation in the region, according to Dawn.

During the demonstration, leaders like Bajaur Aman Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, and Nawagai tehsil council chairman and senior leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Dr Khalilur Rehman addressed the protestors.

Rashid said the attack “was a clear violation of the agreement made by authorities with them (residents) on August 14 before an operation was launched in Mamund tehsil that the civilian population wouldn’t be targeted,” Dawn reported.

Rashid, along with the other speakers, also urged the authorities to ensure protection of public life and property during the operation.

The protests continued for several hours, following which Rashid informed them that the deputy commissioner and the authorities had assured him that the civilians in the region would not be targeted during the army operation.