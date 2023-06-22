Home / World News / 31 killed in cooking gas explosion at restaurant in northwestern China

31 killed in cooking gas explosion at restaurant in northwestern China

AP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 22, 2023 08:05 AM IST

"A leak of liquefied petroleum gas... caused explosion', state news agency added.

Authorities in northwestern China say 31 people have been killed and seven injured in a massive gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan.

Flames and smoke erupt from a building following an explosion (Representative image)(REUTERS)
The official Xinhua News Agency said the blast tore through the establishment at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on a busy street in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Industrial accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China, attributed to poor government supervision, cost-cutting measures by employers and little safety training for employees.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
