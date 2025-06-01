Riots, cars burned outside Parc des Princes: PSG's Champions League celebrations turn tragic

The celebrations in Paris after PSG’s Champions League triumph took a tragic turn as they sparked riots in the French capital on Saturday. The riots sparked fires across Paris, with vehicles set alight near the PSG home and missiles chucked at police.(X)

The authorities arrested an astounding 81 people following violent clashes near Paris Saint-Germain's home ground as supporters gathered to watch their team in the Champions League final on Saturday against Inter Milan. The riots sparked fires across Paris, with vehicles set alight near the PSG home and missiles chucked at police.

Shocking footage emerged on social media that depicts chaotic scenes in the French capital as police armed with batons clashed with rioting youths in the city. The clashes happened close to where thousands of fans had congregated to watch the UCL final near Parc des Princes. Roads surrounding the stadium were cordoned off to facilitate screening the game for fans before chaos erupted in the evening.

According to the local media, several fires were ignited near the stadium and fire brigades were dispatched to multiple locations to tackle the blazes as disorder broke out.

Statement from the French interior minister as Paris descends into chaos after PSG's UCL win

France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau took to social media to condemn the chaos that erupted in Paris amid PSG lifting the UEFA Champions League on Saturday.

"True PSG fans are getting excited about their team's magnificent performance. Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement. I have asked the internal security forces to react vigorously to these abuses. I offer my support to the Police Prefect and all the police officers who are ensuring everyone's safety this evening. It is unbearable that it is not possible to party without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing," the post read.

PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, to lift their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. The club will hold a parade in Paris on Sunday to celebrate the historic occasion with the fans.