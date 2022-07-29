Rishi Sunak dealt big blow in bid to be UK PM, loses this minister’s support
British foreign minister Liz Truss received another boost for her campaign to become the country's next prime minister when defence secretary Ben Wallace, one of the most popular members of the government, gave her his support on Friday.
Truss, who is on course to defeat former finance minister Rishi Sunak according to opinion polls of members of the ruling Conservative Party, was "authentic" and "straight", Wallace wrote in The Times.
"I have sat with her in cabinet, bilateral meetings and international summits. She stands her ground. Above all, she is straight and means what she says," he said.
Wallace also took a swipe at Sunak for quitting as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chancellor of the exchequer in early July which helped trigger a wave of other resignations that culminated in Johnson announcing that he would stand down.
"I don't have the luxury as defence secretary of just walking out the door — I have roles in keeping this country safe," Wallace said in an interview with The Sun newspaper.
"And the guardian of the markets, you know, the guardian of our economy, is the chancellor."
The outcome of voting by Conservative Party members for their new leader will be announced on Sept. 5.
Wallace had been seen as the early favourite to replace Johnson as prime minister before he ruled himself out.
-
Hopes US, China can manage Taiwan differences 'in wise way': Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced hope of managing differences over Taiwan with China after Beijing's furious warnings against a potential visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "It would be important as part of our shared responsibility to continue to manage this in a wise way that doesn't create the prospect for conflict and keeping open lines of communication on this issue," Blinken told reporters.
-
UAE: Seven Asian expatriates found dead after floods
Seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates following recent floods across the country, the UAE's interior ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that field units are still carrying out evacuations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.
-
US plans to offer updated Covid booster shots in September: NYT
Washington: The US government decided against expanding the eligibility for the second Covid booster because Pfizer and Moderna have said they will update their existing vaccines to perform better against a more transmissible Omicron variant, a New York Times report said on Friday. Currently, federal guidelines limit a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people over age 50 and people over age 12 who are immunocompromised.
-
Iran executes three women in single day: Report
Iran this week executed three women in the space of a single day, all on charges of murdering their husbands, an NGO said on Friday. Norway-based Iran Human Rights said that on July 27 three women were executed in different prisons for murdering their husbands in separate cases, meaning at least 10 women have now been executed by Iran in 2022. An Afghan national, Senobar Jalali, was executed in a prison outside Tehran, it said.
-
Several injured in blast at Kabul International Cricket Stadium
An explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament and as per media reports, several people were injured. According to Abdulhaq Omeri, an Afghanistan-based journalist, a blast took off inside the Kabul international cricket ground during the Shepgize cricket tournament in Afghanistan. The video taken after the explosion at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is going viral on social media. More details are not yet available.
