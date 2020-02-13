e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Rishi Sunak named Britain’s finance minister: 5 things to know about him

Rishi Sunak named Britain’s finance minister: 5 things to know about him

Rishi Sunak has replaced Sajid Javid as Britain’s Chancellor of Exchequer in PM Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle.

world Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak arrives to attend a cabinet meeting held at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, in Sunderland, Britain January 31, 2020. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak arrives to attend a cabinet meeting held at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, in Sunderland, Britain January 31, 2020. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

Rishi Sunak was on Thursday named Britain’s new finance minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Following are five facts about Sunak :

• First elected to parliament in 2015, Sunak previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second in command to the finance minister, overseeing public spending.

• Born in 1980, Sunak attended the prestigious Winchester College before going on to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He also has an MBA from Stanford University in the United States.

• Sunak’s father was a doctor and his mother ran a chemist shop. Before entering politics he worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund, then co-founded an investment firm.

• His wife is the daughter of Indian billionaire and co-founder of IT services company Infosys, Narayana Murthy.

• Seen as a rising star in the Conservative Party he is regularly put forward by the government to do media interviews, and stood in for Johnson in some televised debates during last year’s election campaign.

tags
top news
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, is Britain’s new finance minister
Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, is Britain’s new finance minister
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Film scripts to be vetted before granting shoot permit: Goa CM
Film scripts to be vetted before granting shoot permit: Goa CM
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news