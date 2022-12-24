Home / World News / Watch: UK's PM Rishi Sunak criticised for asking this question from homeless man

world news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 10:03 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: The awkward exchange with the homeless man began when the man asked Rishi Sunak if he's "sorting the economy out".

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, departs 10 Downing Street.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

British prime minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism for asking a homeless man at a charity whether he "worked in business" and wanted to get into the finance industry. Rishi Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one of Britain's wealthiest people, was called out for being out of touch.

The incident took place as Rishi Sunak was serving breakfast at a homeless shelter in London when he began chatting with a man who identified himself as Dean.

"Do you work in business?" Rishi Sunak asked the man at one point during the conversation, as he handed him a plate of sausages, toast and eggs.

"No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person," the man replied.

Deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party Angela Rayner posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter, calling it "excruciating," while another Labour lawmaker, Bill Esterson, called Rishi Sunak "out of touch".

The awkward exchange with the homeless man began when the man asked Rishi Sunak if he's "sorting the economy out". When the homeless man then said that he is interested in business and finance, Rishi Sunak replied that he used to work in finance too, before asking: "Is that something you would like to get into?"

"Yeah I wouldn't mind," Dean said. "But, I don't know, I'd like to get through Christmas first."

    Mallika Soni

rishi sunak
