UK firm's brutal “didn't get the job” snigger that Rishi Sunak wasn't ready for

Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak was defeated by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss in British Prime Minister race earlier this week. Sunak who was lagging behind Truss knew that his defeat was imminent but he might not have been fully prepared for a brutal advertising campaign against him by a UK recruitment company.

CV Library, a UK job-based site, took a jibe at Rishi Sunak in their new billboards which were seen across the streets of the country.

Rishi Sunak's face appeared next to the slogan of the company's campaign: "Didn't get the job?", followed by the tagline "We've got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you."

The campaign received harsh criticism on Linkedin with a user writing, “Disgraceful! Regardless of who the photo is of, whether it's Rishi, Liz, Boris, Tony, Margaret et al; If your child didn't get the job they wanted, do we laugh? If they were in the public eye I suppose it's ok?”

Earlier the same recruitment company had also mocked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when they ran an advertisement with the slogan. “Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.”

Rishi Sunak has been a MP for Richmond (Yorks) in North Yorkshire since 2015. On his future plans after losing the PM race, he said his constituency remains the priority for the future.

