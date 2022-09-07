UK firm's brutal “didn't get the job” snigger that Rishi Sunak wasn't ready for
Rishi Sunak News: CV Library, a UK job-based site, took a jibe at Rishi Sunak in their new billboards which were seen across the streets of the country.
Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak was defeated by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss in British Prime Minister race earlier this week. Sunak who was lagging behind Truss knew that his defeat was imminent but he might not have been fully prepared for a brutal advertising campaign against him by a UK recruitment company.
CV Library, a UK job-based site, took a jibe at Rishi Sunak in their new billboards which were seen across the streets of the country.
Rishi Sunak's face appeared next to the slogan of the company's campaign: "Didn't get the job?", followed by the tagline "We've got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you."
See the advertising campaign here:
The campaign received harsh criticism on Linkedin with a user writing, “Disgraceful! Regardless of who the photo is of, whether it's Rishi, Liz, Boris, Tony, Margaret et al; If your child didn't get the job they wanted, do we laugh? If they were in the public eye I suppose it's ok?”
Earlier the same recruitment company had also mocked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when they ran an advertisement with the slogan. “Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.”
Rishi Sunak has been a MP for Richmond (Yorks) in North Yorkshire since 2015. On his future plans after losing the PM race, he said his constituency remains the priority for the future.
-
On Liz Truss, Vladimir Putin taunts UK: ‘Their ruling elites have arrangements’
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the way Britain chooses its leaders was "far from democratic", a day after Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister. "The people of Great Britain don't take part, in this instance, in the change of government. The ruling elites there have their arrangements," he told an economic forum in Vladivostok.
-
Pakistan looks like a sea: Shehbaz Sharif's emotional appeal amid record floods
Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343. The government, which has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to 70 billion Pakistani rupees ($313.90 million), will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.
-
On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, a documentary on the turning points
The much-publicized defamation trial involving actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. But the buzz around the trial has not subsided yet. A new documentary titled 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' will throw light on the trial that the world watched with bated breath. The two-part series will feature interviews with Johnny Depp's lawyers, legal experts, and journalists, a report in NME said.
-
'Sri Lanka’s economic crisis a result of past impunity…': UN report
Sri Lanka is facing a “devastating” economic crisis, a UN report has said, noting that “impunity” for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption were the underlying causes for the island nation's collapse. Interestingly, it comes ahead of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council Session, to be held in Geneva from September 12 to October 7, where a resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be tabled.
-
China's Xi, Russia's Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week
Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic. "In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics