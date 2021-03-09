RNC says Trump will allow his name to be used in fundraising

Donald Trump has given approval for the Republican National Committee to use his name in fundraising and other materials after the former president threatened to sue if the GOP continued to do so, the RNC said in its response on Monday.

Trump told RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel over the weekend that he’s fine with the RNC’s current use of his name, RNC Chief Counsel J. Justin Riemer said in a letter to Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee in response to Trump’s demanding his name not be used.

That includes using his name in materials for its upcoming donor retreat at a hotel near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach where Trump is expected to participate, Riemer said.

Lawyers for Trump have demanded that the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee immediately stop using his “name, image and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech.”

The RNC pushed back a little, saying the party “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so” in pursuit of common goals of electing Republican candidates and advancing conservative policies, Riemer said in the letter.

A Trump spokesman, Jason Miller, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Trump has vowed to defeat the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January and to help elect GOP candidates in 2022. The demand letter suggests, however, that assistance will be provided on his terms. He has made it clear he wants contributions for those efforts to go to his Save America political action committee and other entities he controls.

The former president issued a statement Monday night saying contributions should be made to Save America and not be given to what many on the right label Rinos, or Republicans in name only.

“No more money for Rinos,” Trump said in the statement issued through his PAC. “They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base—they will never lead us to Greatness.”

Representatives of the NRCC and NRSC didn’t respond to requests for comment, but the NRSC sent out a fund-raising email on Sunday asking donors to become “Official Trump Defenders” if they “care about protecting President Trump’s legacy.”